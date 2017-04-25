"The way Davy was treated was so nasty and so vicious" 25 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The man who appointed Davy Fitzgerald as Wexford manager has hit out at the Clare man's treatment in the media.

Fitzgerald has decided not to appeal his eight-week ban for entering the field of play and clashing with Jason Forde during the league semi-final defeat to Tipperary at Nowlan Park but former Wexford chairman Diarmuid Devereux feels there would have been no point in an appeal anyway as the former Banner County goalkeeper had already been "tried and executed" by an over-zealous media.

Referring specifically to Daithi Regan's choice of words in accusing Fitzgerald of "imbecilic, childish carry-on that was self-indulgent", Devereux told The Irish Daily Star:

"The way Davy was treated was so nasty and so vicious. Some of the things said about him, you would have to ask that had he gone for an appeal was he already tried and executed in public before he even got that far.

"It seems to be a race to the bottom with some of these pundits. To describe any human being as imbecilic is an appaling thing to do. There's no sanction for that, but you get eight weeks for walking past a white line.

"Not only did he not get a fair opportunity to defend himself - not by the GAA but by these pundits - to make it worse, words were brought into it that I've never heard or seen before in the GAA, dragging the Association down."