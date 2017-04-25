Burke: Galway are consistent 25 April 2017





Galway captain David Burke celebrates with the Division 1 trophy Galway captain David Burke celebrates with the Division 1 trophy

David Burke doesn't agree with the suggestion that Galway's hurlers are inconsistent.

Burke captained the Tribesmen to a superb victory over All-Ireland champions Tipperary in Sunday's national hurling league final and was quick to point out that the westerners are more consistent than many people give them credit for:

"Everyone keeps saying 'which Galway is going to turn up?' but we are consistent and have been for the last two or three years," he notes in The Irish Independent." We are not up and down anymore. We were beaten by better teams, we have no complaints. Tipp were the better team last summer and they showed that in the All-Ireland final."

Galway, of course, missed out on promotion after losing to Wexford in the second round of the league."That setback was awfully disappointing. We probably didn't have enough done and probably underrated them a small bit. Davy Fitz is doing a savage job down there," Burke adds.

"We came back after that defeat and went all out to see if we could win the league. It wasn't looking good when we were ten points down against Waterford but we came back from that. It was probably the turning point of the league for us,"