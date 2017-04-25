Former Tipperary captain McGrath worried by Galway 25 April 2017





Tipperary's Shane McGrath.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary's Shane McGrath.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

by Jackie Cahill

Former Tipperary captain Shane McGrath admits that he’s “worried” by Galway heading into the championship summer.

Two-time All-Star McGrath was impressed by the Tribesmen’s dismantling of Tipp in Sunday’s Allianz League decider.

And speaking to Tipp FM’s Extra-Time last night (MON), McGrath says there’s a new edge to the current Galway crop.

McGrath said: “I’m worried about this Galway team. It’s a different Galway to previous years, there’s a bit of steel in them and they’re really playing as a team.

“They’re not depending on two or three guys anymore. Look at their forwards, what their inside line score and what their half-forward line set up.”

Admitting that he had “no explanation” for Tipp’s sub-standard display, McGrath said: “Hard work wins games, Galway worked fierce hard.

“I don’t know what the official figure on turnovers was but I’d say Galway were two or three to one to our guys.

“The Galway boys were in the lads’ faces from the throw-in. They were physical, hard-hitting, really hungry for that victory. But a lot of (Tipp) hurling people would be glad it’s happening in April and not July or August.”

McGrath also insisted that “common sense” should prevail as Tipp’s Jason Forde prepares to fight a proposed two-match ban following his clash with Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald during the League semi-final at Nowlan Park.

McGrath described the sanction as “absolutely ridiculous” and pointed out that Forde could lose out on a championship slot for the entire summer if his appeal fails.

He added: “Someone made a good point to me – if that was a member of the public of a streaker that ran onto the field, and you hit him a shoulder, everybody would be saying ‘didn’t you do the right thing getting him off the field.’

“If Jason Forde hit Davy Fitz a proper shoulder, he wouldn’t have been standing up.

“Davy came in, he encroached. He wears his heart on his sleeve (but) he did cross the line when he came in, interfered with the players. He was asked to leave the pitch by Niall O’Meara previously, didn’t take heed of it.

“He thought he was probably bigger than the game, bigger than the ref. He’s got his eight-week ban but I really hope that common sense prevails and Jason Forde gets off.”