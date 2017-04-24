Times and venues for Saturday's Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cup second round games

24 April 2017

The Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals are pencilled in for Saturday, June 10th.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The GAA have confirmed the times and venues for Saturday's Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup second round games following yesterday's draws.

The second round of fixtures for the Lory Meagher Cup have also been released.

 

Saturday 29 April

Christy Ring Cup round 2A
Antrim v Down, Cushendall, 2pm
Kildare v Wicklow, Newbridge, 3pm

Christy Ring Cup round 2B
Carlow v Mayo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm
Roscommon v London, Dr Hyde Park, 6pm

Nicky Rackard Cup round 2A
Derry v Longford, Owenbeg, 3pm
Tyrone v Donegal, Carrickmore, 3pm

Nicky Rackard Cup round 2B
Armagh v Louth, Athletic Grounds, 3pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 2
Leitrim v Cavan, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm
Warwickshire v Sligo, Páirc na hEireann, 2pm
Lancashire v Fermanagh, Old Bedians, Manchester, 2.30pm




