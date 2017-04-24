Times and venues for Saturday's Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cup second round games 24 April 2017





The Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals are pencilled in for Saturday, June 10th.

The GAA have confirmed the times and venues for Saturday's Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup second round games following yesterday's draws.

The second round of fixtures for the Lory Meagher Cup have also been released.

Saturday 29 April

Christy Ring Cup round 2A

Antrim v Down, Cushendall, 2pm

Kildare v Wicklow, Newbridge, 3pm

Christy Ring Cup round 2B

Carlow v Mayo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm

Roscommon v London, Dr Hyde Park, 6pm

Nicky Rackard Cup round 2A

Derry v Longford, Owenbeg, 3pm

Tyrone v Donegal, Carrickmore, 3pm

Nicky Rackard Cup round 2B

Armagh v Louth, Athletic Grounds, 3pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 2

Leitrim v Cavan, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm

Warwickshire v Sligo, Páirc na hEireann, 2pm

Lancashire v Fermanagh, Old Bedians, Manchester, 2.30pm