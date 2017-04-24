Times and venues for Saturday's Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cup second round games
24 April 2017
The Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals are pencilled in for Saturday, June 10th.
The GAA have confirmed the times and venues for Saturday's Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup second round games following yesterday's draws.
The second round of fixtures for the Lory Meagher Cup have also been released.
Saturday 29 April
Christy Ring Cup round 2A
Antrim v Down, Cushendall, 2pm
Kildare v Wicklow, Newbridge, 3pm
Christy Ring Cup round 2B
Carlow v Mayo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm
Roscommon v London, Dr Hyde Park, 6pm
Nicky Rackard Cup round 2A
Derry v Longford, Owenbeg, 3pm
Tyrone v Donegal, Carrickmore, 3pm
Nicky Rackard Cup round 2B
Armagh v Louth, Athletic Grounds, 3pm
Lory Meagher Cup round 2
Leitrim v Cavan, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm
Warwickshire v Sligo, Páirc na hEireann, 2pm
Lancashire v Fermanagh, Old Bedians, Manchester, 2.30pm