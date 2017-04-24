HS hurling team of the week 24 April 2017





The Galway players stand for the national anthem before the Allianz HL Division 1 final against Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

Galway issued a statement of intent in the league final against Tipperary while Meath and Laois enjoyed Leinster SHC successes. Here's our hurling team of the week...

1. Shane McGann (Meath)



Meath scored a surprise six-point victory over Kerry on their return to the Leinster SHC but the outcome could have been different were it not for two outstanding McGann saves late on.





2. Adrian Tuohy (Galway)



Tasked with the job of curbing John McGrath's influence, Tuohy didn't let the side down and limited the Tipp danger man to a solitary point from play.



3. Daithi Burke (Galway)



Burke was 'immense' at full-back according to his fellow county man Cyril Farrell on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday last night.





4. Simon McCrory (Antrim)



The Saffrons enjoyed a winning start over Carlow (3-20 to 2-22) in the Christy Ring Cup and McCrory was one of their stand out performers in defence.



5. Padraig Mannion (Galway)



Mannion and his half-back line colleagues laid the foundations for the Tribesmen's surprisingly convincing victory when nullifying Tipp's forward threat.





6. Cha Dwyer (Laois)



The O'Moore County survived a late Leinster SHC scare against Westmeath on home soil and Dwyer sent over two points for Eamonn Kelly's side.



7. Aidan Harte (Galway)



Got the better of Dan McCormack and also made a couple of timely interventions to deny Tipperary goals.





8. David Burke (Galway)



The Tribesmen's captain led by example with an industrious shift around the middle third of the field and made the scoresheet with a point for good measure.



9. Joey Keena (Meath)



Royal boss Martin Ennis and his selectors deployed Keena as an extra defender and the tactic helped curb Shane Nolan's influence in Pairc Tailteann.





10. Sean Quigley (Meath)



The lively half-forward pick-pocketed Kerry to the tune of 1-3 at Pairc Tailteann and Royal supporters will be hoping for more of the same next Sunday against Laois.



11. Joe Canning (Galway)



Upped the ante considerably from the previous weekend and registered nine points in total, including four from play.





12. Niall Mitchell (Westmeath)



Despite the best efforts of Mitchell, who finished with four points to his name, the Lake County lost out to Laois in O'Moore Park.



13. Conor Whelan (Galway)



A top class display from the corner-forward who sent over five points from play and was also involved in many of Galway's best moments in attack.





14. Neil McManus (Antrim)



McManus top scored for the Ulster outfit with 1-11 in their last gasp victory over Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park.



15. Jason Flynn (Galway)



After a relatively quiet first-half display, Flynn had a major say on proceedings after the break and helped himself to 2-1.



