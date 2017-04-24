DJ: don't rule out Cats 24 April 2017





Kilkenny's DJ Carey and Brian Cody celebrate in 2002.

©INPHO/Andrew Paton. Kilkenny's DJ Carey and Brian Cody celebrate in 2002.©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

DJ Carey believes Kilkenny will have a major say in the destination of the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

While the Cats would appear to be behind Tipperary and Galway in the pecking order, Carey isn't ruling out the prospect of his own county regaining the All-Ireland crown this year.

"I think they will (be contenders) and that’s not a cockiness coming from Kilkenny," the legendary forward told the RTÉ GAA Podcast.

"Look at Galway, Tipperary, Waterford, Clare at the moment and they’re coming for a number of years. Kilkenny have been up there and if they are to be down for a year or two, and I’m not saying they will be, they’ll still be in the top three or four teams in the country. There are a lot of very good players coming on.

"Tipp, to me, were absolutely phenomenal in some of the games during the league and the final was a bad day. Kilkenny aren’t at that stage yet, but hopefully they can be during the summer.

"I don't think they are at the level yet that Galway and Tipperary are at at present. The Wexford game (which is a potential Leinster SHC semi-final for Kilkenny) is a massive game."