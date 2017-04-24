Ryan hopeful 'horrendous' ban will be overturned 24 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Michael Ryan says he was 'beyond surprised' when he heard that a two-match ban had been proposed for Jason Forde last week.

Tipperary are appealing the controversial suspension which arose from the midfielder's on-field clash with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald during last Sunday week's Allianz Hurling League semi-final.

Insisting that it wasn't to blame for Tipp's limp display against Galway yesterday, the All-Ireland winning manager said: "Beyond surprised is what I was. but look, it's on our doorstep, we have to deal with it, there's a process there and we'll just be looking that balance and fairness will be the order of the day when we make our case in Croke Park.

It's just unfortunate. It's an incident that shouldn't have happened in the first place, and we'll be just trying to do the best we can for our player. I am hopeful (of a successful appeal). The proposed punishment does not fit the crime in my opinion."

Ryan added: "The seriousness of a two-match ban, for any player, is horrendous."