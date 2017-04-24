Keane on road to recovery 24 April 2017





Mayo's Kevin Keane.

Kevin Keane hopes to be able to resume his Mayo career in 2018 after undergoing surgery on a cruciate ligament injury last month.

The defender has started out on the long road to recovery after suffering the season-ending injury in the early stages of Westport's All-Ireland club IFC final victory over St. Colmcille's of Meath at Croke Park in February.

"It's been four weeks since the surgery and things have been going well. I'm trying to increase the movement in the leg and to strengthen the quad muscles again, but I'm just taking it one step at a time," he explained to the Western People.

"I've been working with the Mayo physio a lot and the aim is to be back on the pitch in January, all going well."