Mulligan eligible for London after club hurling appearance 24 April 2017





Owen Mulligan could be about to do a 'Seanie Johnston' after his appearance in a London club hurling game yesterday made him eligible to play for the Exiles against Leitrim in the first round of the Connacht SFC next month.

The three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winning forward came off the bench in the closing stages of Fulham Irish's defeat to Granauile in the London intermediate hurling championship. Mulligan, now 35, moved to the English capital earlier this year for work reasons and could yet feature for Ciaran Deely's men on May 28 at the redeveloped Irish TV GAA grounds in Ruislip.

In 2012, Seanie Johnston famously made a brief cameo appearance for Coill Dubh in a Kildare SHC game in order to be eligible to play for the Lilywhites, who were managed by Kieran McGeeney at the time. He returned to play for his native Cavan last year.