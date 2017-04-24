Coen enjoying new role 24 April 2017





Galway's Johnny Coen with Noel McGrath of Tipperary.

Galway star Johnny Coen is settling in well to his new midfield role.

The erstwhile corner back made the switch to centrefield following last year's Leinster SHC final defeat by Kilkenny and formed a strong partnership with teaching colleague David Burke in yesterday's Allianz League final victory over Tipperary.

"Sometimes it's great (in midfield) and sometimes your tongue will be hanging out. No, but I'm enjoying it, more freedom and bit more movement in the legs," he told the Irish Daily Mirror.

"And good understanding with David, the two of us are teaching in the same school. We never really get too far away from one another, we are always in each other's ear.

"There was three changes from the last day and there could have been any amount of changes. The lads that came in as well, we used five subs, some of the lads scored and some of the lads defended well, so it is going to be a very interesting few weeks ahead of the Dublin game (in the Leinster SHC on May 28), competing for places."