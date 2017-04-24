Loughnane keeps clean sheet after losing manager's job

24 April 2017

Declan Loughnane as manager of the Sligo hurlers in 2016.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Declan Loughnane lined out in goal for the Sligo hurlers on Saturday just days after vacating the manager's post.

The Offaly native kept a clean sheet as Sligo opened their Lory Meagher Cup campaign with a 4-14 to 0-17 victory over Lancashire in Markievicz Park with Kevin Gilmartin helping himself to a hat-trick of goals.

The managerless Yeats County will travel to Birmingham to face Warwickshire in the second round next weekend.




