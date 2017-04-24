Loughnane keeps clean sheet after losing manager's job 24 April 2017





Declan Loughnane as manager of the Sligo hurlers in 2016.

Declan Loughnane lined out in goal for the Sligo hurlers on Saturday just days after vacating the manager's post.

The Offaly native kept a clean sheet as Sligo opened their Lory Meagher Cup campaign with a 4-14 to 0-17 victory over Lancashire in Markievicz Park with Kevin Gilmartin helping himself to a hat-trick of goals.

The managerless Yeats County will travel to Birmingham to face Warwickshire in the second round next weekend.