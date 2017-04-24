Listen: Galway Bay FM commentary of league final 24 April 2017





Galway's Jason Flynn celebrates after scoring a goal against Tipperary.

An 'unbelievable performance' was how former All-Ireland winning captain Conor Hayes described Galway's display in yesterday's Allianz Hurling League final.

Hayes and fellow commentator Sean Walsh were more than a little bit excited on Galway Bay FM with the Tribesmen's brilliant show against All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

Two-goal hero Jason Flynn was described as a 'class act', while Hayes admitted after Galway's 3-21 to 0-14 win: "I wasn't expecting that!"

