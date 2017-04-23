Ladies round-up: Cavan and Westmeath to meet in Division 2 decider 23 April 2017





Westmeath's Ciara Blundell.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Westmeath's Ciara Blundell.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Compiled by Jackie Cahill

CAVAN and Westmeath will battle it out for promotion from Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League on May 7.

Top-flight football in 2018 is the big prize on offer for both counties, after they emerged comfortable winners from their respective semi-finals on Sunday.

Westmeath saw off Leinster rivals Laois by 2-17 to 1-10, before Cavan beat Clare by 3-16 to 0-11.

In the first game of a double-header in Birr, Westmeath had much of the heavy lifting done by half-time, having established a 1-9 to 0-2 lead.

Ciara Blundell scored the first half goal for the Lake County, as Laois goalkeeper Niamh Dollard performed heroics to prevent further three-pointers.

Maud-Annie Foley and Blundell were prominent for Westmeath, who withstood spirited second half resistance from Laois before booking their spot in the final.

Kelly Boyce Jordan scored Westmeath’s second goal as they moved 2-13 to 0-7 clear, before Laois scored a late consolation goal from Meaghan Dunne.

Meanwhile, it was very much all to play for at half-time in the Cavan-Clare clash, before three second half goals secured progress for the Breffni girls.

Cavan were 0-10 to 0-6 clear at the break before Aishling Sheridan netted early in the second half.

Cavan, who had an excellent display from Claragh O’Reilly, lost Sinead Greene to the sin-bin but still managed late goals from O’Reilly and Elizabeth Farrelly McGee, to put the gloss on a big win.

Meanwhile, it’s Cork against Donegal for Division 1 honours on May 7.

Cork are on course for a fifth successive title after a 1-16 to 0-13 victory over Dublin at Nowlan Park on Saturday sealed a place in a tenth successive final.

Orla Finn and Eimear Scally were Dublin’s tormentors-in-chief, as the free-scoring pair collected 1-10 between them.

Finn scored 0-7, including four points from play, as Scally added 1-3 for the Leesiders.

Cork were 1-10 to 0-6 clear at the break, with Finn and Scally notching 1-6 of that tally.

Scally goaled in the 14th minute, profiting from close range after Finn’s initial point attempt struck the crossbar, with Bríd O’Sullivan providing the assist.

By the finish, all six of Cork’s starting forwards were on the scoresheet and Dublin finished the game with 14 players when Niamh Collins was sin-binned late on.

And in Sunday’s second semi-final at Markievicz Park in Sligo, Donegal overwhelmed Galway by 5-11 to 1-7, with lethal inside forwards Geraldine McLaughlin and Yvonne McMonagle scoring 5-8 between them.

McLaughlin helped herself to 4-4, including penalty goals in each half, as McMonagle collected 1-4.

At half-time, just four points separated the sides, Donegal ahead by 1-4 to 0-3, before the floodgates opened.

McLaughlin won and converted a fourth-minute penalty and after McMonagle goaled in the 40th minute, her sidekick took over.

McLaughlin brought her goal tally to four with strikes in the 46th, 56th and 58th minutes, the last goal from another penalty, before Galway’s Áine McDonagh was sent off late on.

Results:

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 semi-finals

Cork 1-16 Dublin 0-13 (played on Saturday)

Donegal 5-11 Galway 1-7

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 semi-finals

Westmeath 2-17 Laois 1-10

Cavan 3-16 Clare 0-11