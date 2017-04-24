Video: Match action and reaction as Cork and Donegal qualify for Ladies Division 1 final

24 April 2017

Donegal's Geraldine McLaughlin.

Cork and Donegal will contest the Lidl National League Division One Final on Sunday week after their respective semi-final wins over Dublin and Galway. 

It will be Cork's tenth successive Final and Donegal's first ever. Their hero, captain Geraldine McLaughlin with four goals, says 'it's a dream' to quality for the decider.

2016 Player of the Year Brid Stack made her first start this year in Cork's defeat of Dublin in Nowlan Park. See an interview with Brid and match action here..

Videos by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.




