Donoghue stays grounded 24 April 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Micheal Donoghue wasn't getting away after Galway hammered Tipperary to be crowned Allianz Hurling League champions for the first time since 2010.

The Tribesmen will go into next month's Leinster SHC quarter-final against Dublin with a real spring in their step, despite failing to win promotion to the Allianz League's top tier.

"Winning is a habit and we're trying to feed the habit as much as we can. It's going to be good for our confidence, but the 28th of May still isn't far away," the Galway manager is quoted in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"I know after today everything will be exaggerated again, but we just have to keep these boys on the ground and stay working hard. There is a lot of work-ons we need to take on and while Tipp had an off-day today, they're still All-Ireland champions."

Donoghue was pleased to see the New York-based Johnny Glynn back in the Galway colours for the first time since 2015.

"He's a massive personality in the group, in and around the scene, and he'd a massive impact when he came on. We're delighted that he's part of the squad."