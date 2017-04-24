Davy accepts his punishment 24 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Aidan Nolan clash with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Wexford GAA has confirmed that it won't be appealing Davy Fitzgerald's eight-week suspension.

Despite contending that the punishment is 'harsh', Wexford officials have decided to accept it 'in the broader interests of the game'. The Wexford manager was hit with the ban for his controversial pitch encroachment during last Sunday week's Allianz Hurling League semi-final and will be confined to the stands for his side's Leinster SHC quarter-final against one of the round-robin qualifiers on May 27, and a possible semi-final against Kilkenny on June 10.

"The county board, and all Wexford GAA supporters, are fully supportive of Davy Fitzgerald as our senior hurling manager," a Wexford GAA statement read.

"Wexford people fully understand that Davy brings 100 per cent commitment and a real passion to his coaching and it is this which makes him such an outstanding manager.

"We are very proud of the tremendous work he and his backroom team have put into the senior hurling squad. That work is already bearing fruit with promotion to Division 1A achieved and a real spring in the step of all GAA followers in the county.

"It is considered that the penalty imposed for Davy’s pitch encroachment is harsh and that arguments could be made for a lessening of the penalty. Indeed, it is not unknown for other similar penalties to have been nullified after appeals and legal processes," continued the statement.

"However, this decision has been reached after detailed discussion with Davy and is being taken in the broader interests of the game and of the senior hurling team.

"In accepting the penalty, the focus of attention can now turn elsewhere and the GAA family in Wexford can return to strengthening our games and our teams."