Coen rues tough draw 24 April 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Mayo manager JP Coen.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Mayo hurling boss JP Coen believes a trip to Carlow is the toughest possible draw his team could have got in Round 2B of the Christy Ring Cup.

It's a do-or-die game for both teams after their respective one-point defeats to Kildare and Antrim on Saturday.

"They're going to be a formidable outfit, there's no doubt," Coen told the Western People.

"They were playing in the Liam MacCarthy last year and got relegated. They had a pretty good league campaign this year too. Themselves and Antrim would have been seen as the two favourites to win this competition before a ball was pucked."

Coen indicated that Mayo wouldn't be appealing the straight red card issued to defender David Kenny, despite believing he was hard done by.

"I found it funny that the ball was up the other end of the field and the referee went down to speak to his umpires. The two boys were having a bit of handbags alright, but no more so than the other 30 lads on the field.

"I was full sure it was going to be two yellow cards issued, but he gave David a straight red. I still can't fathom the thinking behind it."