Ryan baffled by 'worst performance' of his reign 23 April 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

Michael Ryan was at a loss to explain why Tipperary were so off-colour in their heavy Allianz Hurling League final defeat to Galway.

“No, I can’t explain where it all went wrong,” the All-Ireland winning manager told gaa.ie.

“That was a complete non-show from us, to be honest. We certainly weren’t prepared for that kind of a game - we weren’t prepared for any kind of a game with that kind of a performance.

“It was the worst performance we’ve had in the length of time I’ve been looking after these boys, very disappointing in a national final, that we’d choose today to come up with one of those.

“We’ll go back and have a think about things but nothing appeared out of order to us since this day last week.

“We were just flat and, to be fair, counter that with Galway, who gave a sterling performance and showed all the right attributes - hunger, power, passion, precision, they had all those things in abundance.

“Credit Galway. They were deserving winners by a country mile, as it was on the scoreboard.”