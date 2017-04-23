Ennis relishing Laois challenge 23 April 2017





Meath boss Martin Ennis was already looking forward to the visit of Laois to Navan next Sunday after his side's surprise Leinster SHC victory over Kerry today.

Competing in Leinster for the first time in 13 years, the Royals ran out six-point winners and a confident Ennis told RTE: "We know plenty about Laois as some of our lads know some of their guys from playing with Carlow IT.

"I hope we can get the same support we got today for what should be a cracker of a game. As of now we fancy our chances against anybody."

Kerry came back strongly in the closing stages before Meath sub Cathal McCabe's injury-time goal settled it.

"We were never going to dominate Kerry for 70 minutes. We dropped a man back and held out," Ennis continued.

"Overall we are delighted with the result and the performance even though some of our top lads didn't perform up to expectation but other guys stepped up. We have put a lot of work in since last November and I’m glad it’s paying off."