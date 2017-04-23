Twitter reacts to Galway's huge win over Tipp 23 April 2017





Galway's Joe Canning with captain David Burke celebrate winning the Division 1 trophy Galway's Joe Canning with captain David Burke celebrate winning the Division 1 trophy

The race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup has suddenly become a lot more interesting after Galway - who failed to win promotion from Division 1B - produced a stunning performance to hammer Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League final.

Not surprisingly, the reaction on twitter has been one of surprise after the unpredictable Tribesmen turned in their best display since their drubbing of Kilkenny in the 2012 Leinster SHC final.

Who would have predicted Galway & Kerry 2017 Allianz League champions. Roll on the championship pic.twitter.com/0UHl7POEF1 — Darren Frehill (@Darrenfrehill) April 23, 2017

So the National Hurling League champions didn't even win promotion to the top flight. That's some system they've got going on there. #Galway — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) April 23, 2017

So much for received wisdom that Tipperary are a good step ahead of the rest. The chasing pack just caught up. #AllianzLeagues — Philip Lanigan (@lanno10) April 23, 2017

So the reigning hurling league champions won't be in the top tier of the hurling league. Gotta love the GAA. — Stephen Long (@Stephen_Long) April 23, 2017

Tipp played like a team that had started their championship preparations during the week. No energy, sharpness or hunger. — Shane Brophy (@BrophShane) April 23, 2017

Can we start to get excited about this Galway team now? Played some beautiful hurling today. Sets up the summer nicely. — Mark Gallagher (@bailemg) April 23, 2017

FT: Galway 3-21 Tipp 0-14.Tipp oddly off the pace today,backs outfought & forwards looked like they were playing together for the 1st time. — Gordon Manning (@Gordon_Manning) April 23, 2017

Probably good thing for Tipp that Bonner's shot didn't go in. No point putting gloss on this. Beaten by more than a point a man: about right — Shane Stapleton (@ShaneSaint) April 23, 2017

Joe was delighful but Jason Flynn and Conor Whelan did untold! #GALTIP — Jack Twomey (@twomeyjack8) April 23, 2017

Jason Flynn is the most complete Hurler out there. Has every tool needed to be one of the best forwards in the country — Colm Crowley (@mrcolmcrowley) April 23, 2017

Hmm might be worth tuning in for the 2017 hurling championship after all. — Enda McEvoy (@EndaEndamac95) April 23, 2017

I'm sure the Tipp management are as mystified as the rest of us. The Premier were flat as pancakes while Galway were intense and skillfull pic.twitter.com/WJf9ymVrWJ — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) April 23, 2017