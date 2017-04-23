Twitter reacts to Galway's huge win over Tipp

23 April 2017

Galway's Joe Canning with captain David Burke celebrate winning the Division 1 trophy

The race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup has suddenly become a lot more interesting after Galway - who failed to win promotion from Division 1B - produced a stunning performance to hammer Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League final.

Not surprisingly, the reaction on twitter has been one of surprise after the unpredictable Tribesmen turned in their best display since their drubbing of Kilkenny in the 2012 Leinster SHC final.

 




