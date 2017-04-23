Ring Cup: Wicklow leave it late 23 April 2017





Bray Emmets and Wicklow's Christy Moorehouse.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Bray Emmets and Wicklow's Christy Moorehouse.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Wicklow finished strongly to edge out London on a 0-17 to 0-16 scoreline in the last of the Christy Ring Cup first round ties at Arklow this afternoon.

Leading by 0-11 to 0-8 at half-time, Fergus McMahon's Exiles were the better team for long stages, but poor finishing came back to haunt them as they failed to score in the last 13 minutes.

With five minutes remaining, London were hanging on to a 0-16 to 0-14 lead, but the hosts levelled through points from Christy Moorehouse (free) and George O'Brien before Eoin McCormack hit the winner in the third minute of injury-time.

The Garden County join Kildare, Antrim and Down in the winners' section, while London face a do-or-die clash with Roscommon next weekend.