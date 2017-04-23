Discipline disappoints Clarke 23 April 2017





Westmeath's Aonghus Clarke.

Westmeath captain Aonghus Clarke felt indiscipline cost his side victory against Laois in today's Leinster SHC opener.

The Castletown-Geoghegan clubman was disappointed with the concession of so many frees when he spoke to Midlands 103 after the Lake County's three-point defeat in Portlaoise.

"Overall, our discipline was probably poorer than theirs. Just three or four frees, that's all that can be in these games. I'd say we definitely gave away more frees than they did... small things like that," he lamented.

Nothing less than a win against neighbours Meath - who beat Kerry today - in Mullingar next weekend will suffice for Westmeath if they're to qualify from the round-robin series for the third year running.

"I actually wasn't surprised at that (Meath beating Kerry) because I heard they were flying. We need a win and hopefully now tomorrow we can tidy up a few things and get sorted for next week," Clarke added.