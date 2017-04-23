Waterford win was turning point, says Flynn 23 April 2017





Jason Flynn has cited Galway's quarter-final comeback win over Waterford as the catalyst for their stunning Allianz Hurling League success.

Flynn grabbed two goals in a man of the match performance as the Tribesmen romped to a 3-21 to 0-14 victory over All-Ireland champions Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds today to claim their 10th league title.

"That Waterford game really kicked us on and gave us a lot of confidence," he told TG4.

"This Galway team has been knocked of its confidence and we showed a bit of character in the Waterford game, and that us the confidence coming into the semi-final against Limerick and again today against Tipperary."

Flynn felt Galway's curbing of the Tipp attack was key to their win.

"The Tipp forwards have been shooting the lights out all through the league," he noted.

"Our backs really stood up to it today and our forwards worked really hard. The backs laid down the law in the first 10 minutes and set the tone for the rest of the game."