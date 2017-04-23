Handball: Cavan pair win 11th doubles title
World handball champion Paul Brady
Paul Brady and Michael Finnegan teamed up to win a remarkable 11th All-Ireland 40x20 senior doubles title in Kingscourt last night.
The Cavan pair defeated Clare's Diarmuid Nash and Colin Crehan 21-16, 21-13 to give the home support plenty to cheer about. It was Finnegan's 16th appearance in a senior doubles final.
Cork duo Tadhg O'Neill and David Walsh retained their minor crown following a 21-8, 21-12 win over Wexford's Anthony Butler and Adam Walsh.
Today, it's the turn of the Masters to take to the courts with 10 finals down for decision.