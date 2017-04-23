The next generation 23 April 2017





Peter Canavan.

Peter Canavan.

The last-ever Ulster minor football league final was played in Glen, Co. Derry yesterday and featured a couple of household names.

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan enjoyed some great tussles with Derry corner back Kieran McKeever during the 1990s. Fast forward a couple of decades and Peter's son Darragh and Kieran's nephew Sean were in direct opposition as the Red Hands claimed a 1-9 to 0-9 victory over the Oak Leafers courtesy of Peter Og McCartan's goal.

Just like their father and uncle before them, Darragh Canavan lined out at corner forward, scoring a point, and Sean McKeever featured at corner back. No doubt we'll hear a lot more about them in the coming years.