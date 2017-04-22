Dublin SFC: holders open with facile win 22 April 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. St. Vincent's Joe Feeney and Shane Carthy celebrate.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

St. Vincent's opened their Dublin SFC defence with an emphatic 3-19 to 3-4 victory over Round Towers, Clondalkin at Parnell Park this evening.

In what was club and county legend Brian Mullins' first championship game in charge, the Marino men led by 2-9 to 2-2 at half-time before increasing their advantage after the restart. County star Diarmuid Connolly scored half a dozen points, with Albert Martin bagging 2-2 and Craig Brennan accounting for the winners' other goal. Darragh Kinnevey hit 2-1 for Towers.

In the curtain-raiser, St. Maur's overcame Ballinteer St. John's on a 1-15 to 0-13 scoreline.

In another double-header at O'Toole Park, St. Sylvester's romped to a 3-14 to 0-5 win over St. Anne's, while Thomas Davis were 0-18 to 1-7 winners over Clontarf.

At Blanchardstown IT, St. Brigid's accounted for local rivals St. Peregrine's by 0-14 to 1-7.