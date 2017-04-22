Ring Cup: Antrim edge Carlow as Down and Kildare also win 22 April 2017





Antrim's Conor Johnston against Carlow.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Antrim's Conor Johnston against Carlow.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Neil McManus shot 1-13 as Antrim edged out Carlow by 3-20 to 2-22 after extra-time in a gripping Christy Ring Cup opener at Netwatch Cullen Park.

A Marty Kavanagh goal had the hosts 1-6 to 0-2 up after 18 minutes, but Niall McKenna replied with a goal at the other end to leave the Allianz League Division 2A and Ulster champions trailing by just four points, 1-5 to 1-9, at the break.

Kavanagh and Ciaran Clarke traded goals in the second half before four unanswered points from McManus (three) and Paul Shiels saw the visitors force extra-time on a 2-16 apiece scoreline.

Carlow, for whom Denis Murphy hit 0-16, restored their four-point lead before a McManus goal tied up the scoring again six minutes into the second period of extra-time. McManus and James McNaughton added late points to seal the Saffrons' win.

At Ballycran, Down came from behind to beat Roscommon by 2-24 to 1-20.

The Rossies led by 1-13 to 0-10 at half-time and by 1-16 to 1-11 midway through the second half before Eoghan Sands' 58th minute goal turned the tide in the home side's favour.

Meanwhile, Kildare withstood a second half fightback by Mayo in Ballina to hold on for a 0-17 to 0-16 victory. Mayo finished the game with just 13 players after two of their players received straight red cards.

Antrim, Down and Kildare qualify for the winners' section of the competition, but Carlow, Roscommon and Mayo are not out yet.