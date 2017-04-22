Leinster MFC: Dublin comeback floors Meath 22 April 2017





Meath's Robert Smith with Neil Matthews Dublin during the Leinster MFC game at Parnell Park

Dublin 1-15 Meath 1-13 (after extra-time)

Dublin came from 10 points down at half-time to beat Meath after extra-time in a thrilling Leinster MFC first round encounter at Parnell Park.

The Royals looked set to repeat last year's victory over their neighbours when they stormed into a 1-10 to 0-3 half-time lead, but the hosts outscored them by 1-8 to 0-1 in the second half to force extra-time where three points from Ciaran Archer saw them prevail after a titantic battle.

Colm Coyle's Meath side were completely on top in the first half when a brilliant individual goal from Conor Frayne in the 18th minute and some excellent points from Shane Walsh and Jordan Morris gave them a seemingly unassailable lead.

But with senior star and sports psychologist Kevin McManamon as part of their backroom team, the Dubs staged an amazing second half recovery with James Doran and Archer leading the scoring charge.

Doran rattled the net with five minutes to go to reduce the deficit to 1-9 to 1-11 before late points from Doran and Mark Tracey left it 1-11 each at full-time.

Meath, who had defender Robbie Clarke red-carded in the dying moments, were restored to a full compliment for extra-time, but they trailed by 1-13 to 1-14 at the end of the first period before Archer sealed Dublin's win with the only score of the second period.