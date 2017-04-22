Team news: Saffrons face familiar opposition 22 April 2017





Antrim's Maol Connolly.

Antrim have named their team for today's Christy Ring Cup showdown with familiar opponents Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

There is just one change in personnel from last weekend's Ulster SHC final success over Armagh as Matthew Donnelly replaces Paddy McGill at centre-back, meanwhile, there are three changes from the Division 2A final win versus Carlow.

Ciaran Johnston and Maol Connolly did not feature against the Barrowsiders in Newry earlier this month but Ciaran Clarke came off the bench as the Saffrons ran out 2-12 to 0-15 winners.

Antrim (Christy Ring Cup v Carlow): Chris O’Connell; Simon McCrory, John Dillon, Stephen Rooney; Paddy Burke, Matthew Donnelly, Ciaran Johnston; Conor McKinley, Paul Shiels; Maol Connolly, Conor McCann, Eoghan Campbell; Conor Johnston, Neil McManus, Ciaran Clarke.

Subs: Ryan Elliott, Paddy McGill, Neal McAuley, James McNaughton, Odhran McFadden, Conor Carson, Joe Maskey, Ruairi Diamond, Niall McKenna, Daniel McKernan, Christy McNaughton.