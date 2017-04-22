Team news: dual stars Higgins and Boland in Mayo hurling 15 22 April 2017





Mayo's Keith Higgins.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo's Keith Higgins.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Dual stars Keith Higgins and Fergal Boland feature in the Mayo attack for today's Christy Ring Cup opener against Kildare in Ballina.

The inclusion of Higgins and Boland is a massive boost for last year's Nicky Rackard Cup champions in the wake of a disappointing Division 2B league campaign which saw them lose four out of six games.

Mayo (Christy Ring Cup v Kildare): Davog Frayne; Brian Hunt, Gerard McManus, Michael Morley; Shane Morley, David Kenny, Cathal Freeman; Eoin McLoughlin, Kieran McDermott; Joseph McManus, Sean Regan, Keith Higgins; Diarmuid McLoughlin, Fergal Boland, Shane Boland.

Subs: Martin Parsons, Sean Mulroy, Gary Nolan, John Cotter, Corey Scahill, Darren McTigue, Padraig Hickey, Tony Sweeney, David Harrison, Adrian Phillips, Conor Murray, Daniel Huane, Mark Phillips.