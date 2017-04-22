Team news: dual star Boyle at midfield for Westmeath hurlers 22 April 2017





Westmeath's Cormac Boyle.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Westmeath's Cormac Boyle.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Dual star Cormac Boyle returns to the Westmeath hurling team for tomorrow's Leinster SHC round-robin first round clash with Laois.

Boyle threw in his lot with the footballers at the start of the year before returning to the hurling fold and is named at midfield alongside captain Aonghus Clarke. Paul Greville, who has also seen action with the footballers, starts at centre back, but there is no place for sharpshooter Niall O'Brien, who started the last round of the Allianz League against Antrim after returning from a spell abroad.

Westmeath (SH v Laois): Paddy Maloney; Conor Shaw, Tommy Doyle, Tommy Gallagher; Gary Greville, Paul Greville, Joey Boyle; Aonghus Clarke (captain), Cormac Boyle; Allan Devine, Derek McNicholas, Niall Mitchell; Shane McGovern, Robbie Greville, Killian Doyle.