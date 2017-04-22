Team news: Bradley shows his hand 22 April 2017





Westmeath's Ciaran Kelly in action for Moate CS against Good Counsel during the Leinster Colleges SFC semi-final at Stradbally.

Pic courtesy Danny Boyce. Westmeath's Ciaran Kelly in action for Moate CS against Good Counsel during the Leinster Colleges SFC semi-final at Stradbally.Pic courtesy Danny Boyce.

Westmeath boss Ian Bradley has named his team for today's Leinster MFC opener against Offaly in Tullamore.

Wing back James Maxwell and midfielder Ned Cully are the only survivors from the team that lost to Kildare last year, while Daniel Heavin, who came on as a sub in that game, starts at centre forward.

Incredibly, Westmeath haven't beaten their neighbours in the minor championship since 1963 and aren't fancied to end that losing streak this afternoon.

Westmeath (MF v Offaly): Jordan Nugent; David Mullins, Ciaran Kelly, Robbie Keegan; Enda Kelly, Joe Moran, James Maxwell; Ned Cully, Luke Price; Ciaran Nolan, Daniel Heavin, Eoghan Bracken; Matthew Rowden, Kieran Colclough, Colin Murphy.