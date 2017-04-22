Watch: Comedy duo's hilarious take on being asked to be linesman 22 April 2017





'Who'll do the line?' More comedy gold from The 2 Johnnies! 'Who'll do the line?' More comedy gold from The 2 Johnnies!

The latest sketch from the Tipperary comedy duo The 2 Johnnies is one that all GAA members can relate to.

Shot at the GAA pitch in Cahir, the video shows the two lads and their entourage fleeing the ground after being asked to 'do the line'.

"I got a box in the jaw the last time, I'm not doing the line," said one of them as they made their get-away in an overcrowded Opel Astra!