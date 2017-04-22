Regan hopes Davy's 'suitably embarrassed' over Forde ban 22 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Daithi Regan has taken another swipe at Davy Fitzgerald after his pitch encroachment during the Allianz Hurling League semi-final led to Tipperary's Jason Forde receiving a proposed two-match ban.

Tipp will appeal the suspension next week which comes after Forde was involved in a shoving match with the Wexford manager. Fitzgerald, for his part, was hit with a proposed eight-week ban.

Earlier this week, former Offaly star Regan was highly critical of Fitzgerald's actions on Newstalk's Off The Ball.

He said: “I think he’s let Wexford down. It’s back to typical Davy. To come out and say it was premeditated and that he went on the field to give his players a lift, that is rubbish. A lot of it down to basic manners and a bit of respect.

“To run out on the pitch and get involved, my own view when I saw it was the first Tipperary player should have left him on his arse. If you are a manager and you go out like that, that is what you deserve."

Following confirmation of Forde's ban yesterday, Regan tweeted the following: