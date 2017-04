Team news: Kingdom missing Collins for Leinster championship 21 April 2017





Kerry's Daniel Collins shoots at goal against Antrim.

©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Kerry's Daniel Collins shoots at goal against Antrim.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Kerry are missing 2016 captain Daniel Collins for Sunday's Leinster SHC round-robin opener against Meath in Navan.

The Kilmoyley player suffered a hamstring tear during the Kingdom's Division 1B league relegation play-off defeat to Laois earlier this month and been ruled out of the entire championship campaign.

There are five changes from the last day in Portlaoise as Aiden McCabe, Rory Horgan, Tommy Casey, Mikey Boyle and Keith Carmody come in for Martin Stackpoole, James O'Connor, Collins, Michael O’Leary and Jack Goulding.

Kerry (Leinster SHC v Meath): Aiden McCabe; Rory Horgan, Tom Murnane, Sean Weir; John Buckley, Bryan Murphy, Darren Dineen; Tommy Casey; Paudie O’Connor; Mikey Boyle, Patrick Kelly, Keith Carmody; Jordan Conway, Shane Nolan, Padraig Boyle.

Subs: Martin Stackpoole, James O’Connor, Paud Costelloe, Jack Goulding, Brendan O’Leary, Michael O’Leary, Philp Lucid, Maurice O’Connor, Tomas O’Connor, John Griffin, James Godley.