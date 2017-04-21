Team news: Forde starts as broken thumb rules out Callanan 21 April 2017



Jason Forde has been named to start at midfield for Tipperary in Sunday's Allianz HL Division 1 final clash against Galway at the Gaelic Grounds.

Forde was set to miss out on this weekend's decider after being hit with a proposed two-match ban for a clash with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald but with the Premier County rejecting the punishment handed down to the Silvermines player he is free to play.

The All-Ireland champions will be without their top marksman Seamus Callanan though after the Drom-Inch man sustained a broken thumb in the 5-18 to 1-19 semi-final win over the Model County at Nowlan Park. His place at full-forward goes to John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer as manager Michael Ryan makes just one change in personnel for the showdown with the Tribesmen.

Tipperary (Allianz HL Division 1 final v Galway): Darren Gleeson; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Jason Forde; Dan McCormack, Michael Breen, Steven O’Brien; Noel McGrath, John O’Dwyer, John McGrath.