Team news: Faithful minors unchanged 21 April 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Offaly's Cian Johnston and Martin O'Connor of Wexford.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Offaly are unchanged for tomorrow's Leinster MFC encounter with neighbours Westmeath in Tullamore.

Manager John Hughes has kept faith with the starting fifteen from Monday's 21-point route of Wexford at Bellefield where Ferbane clubman Cian Johnston helped himself to 2-6 from play, including two second-half goals, in a man-of-the-match display.

Offaly (Leinster MFC v Westmeath): Jack McEvoy; Jack O’Brien, Luke Gavin Mangan, Eoin Dunne; Ciaran Donnelly, Edward Bennett, Adam Owens; Sean Ibbotston, Mark Newman; Sean Farrell, Conor Lynam, Billy Fogarty; Cian Johnston, Nathan Poland, Cian Farrell.