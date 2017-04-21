Team news: Barrowsiders make four changes 21 April 2017





Carlow's Kevin McDonald.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Carlow's Kevin McDonald.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Carlow boss Colm Bonnar has unveiled his team for their Christy Ring Cup opening round clash against Antrim at Netwatch Cullen Park tomorrow.

It shows four changes from the one that started the Division 2A final loss to the Saffrons with Eoin Redmond and James Doyle forming a new-look midfield and berths for Kevin McDonald and Denis Murphy in attack.

Jack Kavanagh, Sean Whelan, Eddie Byrne and Chris Nolan all drop out as the Barrowsiders aim to reverse the result of the league decider in Newry earlier this month.

Carlow (Christy Ring Cup v Antrim): James Carroll; Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Gary Bennett; Diarmuid Byrne, David English, Richard Coady; Eoin Redmond, James Doyle; John Michael Nolan, Martin Kavanagh, Kevin McDonald; Denis Murphy, Paul Coady, Seamus Murphy.

Subs: Damien Jordan, Chris Nolan, Craig Wall, Dion Wall, Eddie Byrne, Gerard Coady, Jack Kavanagh, Jack Murphy, James O'Hara, Richard Kelly, Ross Smithers.