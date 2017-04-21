Just the 27 All-Ireland medals between them 21 April 2017





Two of Ireland's greatest sportswomen met up in Kerry last night.

Cork dual star Briege Corkery and Kerry ladies football legend Mary Jo Curran were pictured together at a Health & Wellbeing event organised by Glenflesk GAA club. Between them, they have won a remarkable 27 All-Ireland senior medals.

Corkery is the holder of 11 All-Ireland ladies football and six camogie medals, while Curran collected 10 All-Ireland titles with Kerry during their golden era between 1982 and '93, and was also inducted into the ladies football Hall of Fame in 2013.