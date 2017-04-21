Joyce and Connellan in VFL action 21 April 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Darragh Joyce.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Darragh Joyce and Ray Connellan have been named in the Sandringham team for their clash with Richmond in the Victorian Football League tomorrow.

Former Kilkenny All-Ireland minor hurling winning captain Joyce will start in the full back line, while Westmeath's Connellan is among the half backs for the St Kilda's affiliate team.

The pair signed two-year international rookie contracts with St Kilda last summer after impressing during Tadhg Kennelly's AFL Europe Talent Combine trials in DCU earlier in the year.