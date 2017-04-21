Team news: Young Dubs show three survivors for Royals clash 21 April 2017





Dublin's Mark Treacy

Dublin starting fifteen to face Meath in tomorrow's Leinster MFC opener at Parnell Park shows three survivors from last year's panel.

Na Fianna duo Donal Ryan (captain) and James Doran and Ross McGarry of Ballyboden St Enda’s were involved in 2016 while the latter player came on as a substitute in the 10-point quarter-final defeat to the Royals in Navan eleven months ago.

Dublin (Leinster MFC v Meath): David O’Hanlon; Liam Flatman, Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne, Aaron Lynch; Kieran Kennedy, Neil Matthews, Eoin O'Dea; Donal Ryan, Mark Tracey; Niall O’Leary, James Doran, Daniel Brennan; Ross McGarry, Sean Hawkshaw, Ciaran Archer.