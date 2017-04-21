Connolly bumped into some familiar faces on holiday 21 April 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly celebrates.

Diarmuid Connolly was hoping a holiday in Portugal would help him to forget about Dublin's Allianz Football League final loss to Kerry.

But no sooner had he arrived in Vilamoura with a few pals than he bumped into Kerry pair Fionn Fitzgerald and Darran O'Sullivan.

Asked if it was hard to watch Fitzgerald lift the Allianz League trophy after the Kingdom had ended Dublin's remarkable 36-game unbeaten run, Connolly told the Irish Daily Star at yesterday's Beko Club Bua award scheme launch: "No, but it was hard to see him down in Vilamoura in the same hotel as me!

"Fionn Fitzgerald and the girlfriend were there along with Darran O'Sullivan and the girlfriend. We rocked in on Wednesday morning with the golf clubs and who's sitting there only the two Kerry boys!

"I said hello, of course, Ah they're nice guys. Yeah, they're nice guys."