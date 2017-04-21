Bonnar not looking past Antrim 21 April 2017





Carlow manager Colm Bonnar Carlow manager Colm Bonnar

Carlow manager Colm Bonnar is in no doubt that Saturday’s Christy Ring opener against Antrim is a massive game for both teams.

Even though the loser of the game will not be out of the championship, Bonnar feels that it is essential to get off to a good start.

Antrim came out on top in the NHL 2A final, while the sides drew in an earlier round and so the scene is set for a tight affair again this weekend.

Speaking to the Carlow Nationalist, Bonnar stated that there will be little between the sides once again this weekend.

“It is a huge incentive and to do well, but we cannot look past Antrim,” said Bonnar. “Antrim learned a lot. They put a plan in place to counteract some of our stronger players and stop them hurling.

“Having said that, the day that was in it, the conditions were a lottery for both teams. They adapted to the conditions a bit better than we did.”

He added: “This will be a totally different game. Faster and there will be more hurling in it. Both sides will show what they are capable of.”