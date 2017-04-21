Joyce wary of Cavan 21 April 2017





Warwickshire manager Tony Joyce has stressed that they will not be taking Cavan for granted in their Lory Meagher Cup opener.

Cavan return to competitive action for the first time in six years and they face a Warwickshire with genuine designs on doing very well in the championship.

Despite being overwhelming favourites to win this clash, Joyce told the Irish Post that they are expecting a tough clash at Kingspan Breffni Park.

“We’re under no illusions, it’s going to be a tough game going to their home ground and they’ll pose a difficult challenge.

“They’ll be full of endeavour as it’s their first game for a long time. Thankfully, we have no injury concerns, a couple of niggles here and there which has to be expected after playing a few weeks in a row.

“We’ve used the last few weeks to recover since the Longford game so everyone is in good shape. The games are coming thick and fast so we need all the players in good shape and a deep squad because I expect the matches to be very tight.”