GAA on TV this weekend: two league finals 21 April 2017





A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

This weekend sees live coverage of just two games – the HL Division 1 and Camogie League deciders.



Friday 21 April

TG4, 8.30pm, Seó Spóirt

Dara O Cinneide and his guests look ahead at the HL final.

Sunday 23 April



TG4, 1.25pm, Cork v Kilkenny, Camogie League Division 1 final (Throw-in 1.30pm)



TG4, 3.10pm, Tipperary v Galway, Allianz HL Division 1 final (Throw-in 3.30pm)

TG4 5.20pm, Lochra Gael

A focus on Dublin ladies footballer Cliodhna O'Connor

RTE2 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Michael Lyster is joined by Henry Shefflin and Liam Sheedy to present highlights of and reaction to the National Hurling League Division One final.

Monday 24 April

TG4, 8.00pm, GAA 2017

A look back at the weekend GAA action.