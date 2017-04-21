Ryan impressed by Galway 21 April 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan with his backroom team before his side's Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final clash against Wexford at Nowlan Park.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary manager Michael Ryan with his backroom team before his side's Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final clash against Wexford at Nowlan Park.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan rates Galway very highly ahead of Sunday’s NHL final.

The sides meet in this year’s decider which is a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final, where Galway pushed Tipp all the way before narrowly losing out.

Ryan states in the Tipperary Star that there is never too much between the sides and he expect’s Sunday’s encounter to be no different.

“I really rate them,” said Ryan. “You just look back over the times that we have met during the last couple of years; we had a one-point loss (championship 2015), a draw in the early rounds of the league last year and a one point win late on in the championship last year; that’s our most recent three-game history.

“So there will be nothing in this. They are a very fine side and I would rate them as being one of the best in the country.”