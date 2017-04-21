Collins blow for Kingdom 21 April 2017





Kilmoyley and Kerry star Daniel Collins celebrates.

©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Kilmoyley and Kerry star Daniel Collins celebrates.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Kerry must plan without the talented Daniel Collins for the Leinster SHC round robin series.

Collins suffered a grade two tear to his hamstring and has been ruled out of the entire campaign, which begins with a clash against Meath at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday afternoon.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor admitted to the Kerryman that Collins looks set to be sidelined for a number of weeks following the injury sustained during their NHL relegation defeat to Laois earlier this month.

“Daniel Collins has a grade two tear in his hamstring so he’s probably out for the year,” lamented O’Connor.

“It is a massive blow for everyone and him as well. It’s a big disappointment when you’ve got such a short window to play championship you like to be involved in it.

“Usually with championship, it’s so spread out, but with us it’s so concentrated it means that an injury like that could rule you out for the whole championship, which would be very tough on him.”