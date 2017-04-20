Dublin SFC Round-Up: 2016 All Ireland Champions beaten 20 April 2017





Ballyboden's Bob Dwan with Bernard Brogan of Oliver Plunkett's Ballyboden's Bob Dwan with Bernard Brogan of Oliver Plunkett's

The much anticipated Dublin Senior Football Championship started this evening with five games played.

The headline news was the scoreline between Kilmacud Crokes and Erin's Isle. The south-side club put on an exhibition of scoring, racking up a huge tally of 10-12 in a facile win over the Finglas men who could only manage 0-7.

Another romp as St. Judes cruised past Naomh Mearnog on a scoreline of 1-20 to 0-6. An early Ross O'Brien penalty set Judes on their way to victory.

As expected, Parnells got the better of Fingal Ravens, 6 points was the winning margin in the end, 1-13 to 0-10.

Elsewhere St. Mary's, Saggart (1-15) comfortably overcame Whitehall Colmcille (1-7) on their way to the next round.

In the late throw-in, Bernard Brogan's St. Oliver Plunkett's, Eoghan Ruadh claimed a major scalp over the 2016 All Ireland winners Ballyboden St. Enda's. Despite being behind 0-10 to 1-4 at half-time Plunkett's battled back. Gareth Smith converted an early second half penalty setting up the comeback. They ran out 2-10 to 0-13 winners.