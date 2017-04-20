Maguire blow for Wee County 20 April 2017





Louth's Derek Maguire with Graham Reilly Meath during the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann Louth's Derek Maguire with Graham Reilly Meath during the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann

Louth's championship hopes have been dealt a blow with news that Derek Maguire will be unavailable for the summer campaign.

Maguire was the Wee County's Player of the Year in 2016 and has been instrumental in Louth's ascent from Division Four to Division Two in the past two league campaigns.

But the Young Irelands clubman, who has been a revelation at wing back since being moved there from his customary attacking role, intends to spend the summer on the other side of the Atlantic, according to LMFM Radio.