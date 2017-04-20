"Even his presence alone has lifted everything in the last few weeks" 20 April 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly lies injured.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Cillian Buckley confirms that Michael Fennelly has returned to training with Kilkenny.

The talismanic warhorse hasn't featured for the Cats since rupturing an Achilles tendon during the All-Ireland semi-final replay victory over Waterford last August and is unlikely to be ready for their impending Leinster SHC semi-final on June 11th. But he's training alongside his team-mates at Nowlan Park and the entire camp has been lifted by his return:

“He's back on the pitch with us. He's still not involved with any heavy work or hurling training matches. He's still working away on his own," Buckley confirmed to gaa.ie. “I think June might come too quick for him. That's the nature of every injury. It could come right in a week or two, we're hoping so.

“He's shuffling, I'd say. He's moving anyway. He's back on the pitch, he's back in a hurling boot. That was the aim for now anyway. I'm not sure if it's on track for June but it's great to see him back out there. When you talk about leaders, he's head of the pack in that sense.

“Even his presence alone has lifted everything in the last few weeks.”